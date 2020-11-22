Toews Corp ADV Takes $983,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

