Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $148.36 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.