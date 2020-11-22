Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TYIDY opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

