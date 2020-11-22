Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 100,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

