Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 781 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders acquired 40,880 shares of company stock valued at $457,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

