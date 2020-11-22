Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

