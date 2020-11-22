TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $710.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $560.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $495.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.19.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $574.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,510 shares of company stock worth $67,926,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

