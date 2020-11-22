TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $710.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $560.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $495.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.19.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $574.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.05.
In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,510 shares of company stock worth $67,926,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
