Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

