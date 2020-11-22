Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCNNF. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.28.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Analyst Recommendations for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Comments


