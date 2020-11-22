Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twitter and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 4 22 10 0 2.17 Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Twitter currently has a consensus price target of $39.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.79%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11% Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 10.27 $1.47 billion $1.99 22.45 Dada Nexus $437.76 million 22.24 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -11.41

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twitter beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

