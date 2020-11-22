Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,622 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $306,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $681,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

