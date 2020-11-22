Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $22.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE UNM opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 213,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Unum Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

