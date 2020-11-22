Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.47.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,403 shares of company stock worth $960,075. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

