US Bancorp DE Buys 6,076 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $523.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

