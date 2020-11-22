US Bancorp DE Has $54.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 312.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $54,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

