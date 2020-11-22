US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $806,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

