US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $201,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

