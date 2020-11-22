US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.87.

APD stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

