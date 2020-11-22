US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $55,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of EW opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

