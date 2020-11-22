US Bancorp DE Sells 1,073 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,546 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $462.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.81. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.