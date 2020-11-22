US Bancorp DE Sells 3,341 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

DHR stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.