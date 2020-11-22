V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00078796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00378163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.70 or 0.02941957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00027019 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

