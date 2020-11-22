Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

