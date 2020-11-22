Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

VOE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,452. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

