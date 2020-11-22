Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.49. 3,517,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $335.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

