VeriME Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00380045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.53 or 0.02950411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00026949 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

