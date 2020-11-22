Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,059.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $233,334.97 and approximately $28,059.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001414 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 204.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.