Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,638 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $746,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 20,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $203.88. 9,654,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,540. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

