Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,638 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $746,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 20,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $203.88. 9,654,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,540. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit