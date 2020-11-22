Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.
NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
