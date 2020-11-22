Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

