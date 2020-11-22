Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a fair value rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

