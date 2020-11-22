Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The firm has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

