Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
