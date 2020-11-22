Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

