Westport Asset Management Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

