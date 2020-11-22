Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

APTV opened at $114.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $116.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

