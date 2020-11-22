Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 5,727 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $210.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

