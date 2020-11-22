Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

WTBDY opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

