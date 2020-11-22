Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.83 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $18,131.27 or 0.99760098 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $48.83 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003130 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005530 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00021615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 124,260 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

