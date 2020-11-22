Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

