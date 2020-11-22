Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $473.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.00 million. Belden posted sales of $549.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,498,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 13.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,884,000 after buying an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $6,792,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 528.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,081. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

