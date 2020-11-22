Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Announce $3.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.37. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $15.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

ABG traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. 178,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $129.78.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.