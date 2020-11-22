Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.05. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,029.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

