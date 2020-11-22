Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $8,731,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 139.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 25.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

