Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

