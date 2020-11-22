Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu BioScience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Aytu BioScience has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

