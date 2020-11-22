Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.16.

NVTA opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $777,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $140,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,427 shares of company stock worth $2,754,798. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invitae by 72.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.