ZMINE Reaches Market Capitalization of $588,473.51 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. ZMINE has a market cap of $588,473.51 and approximately $576.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

