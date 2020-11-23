1,205 Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,616,000 after purchasing an additional 823,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after buying an additional 412,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Proofpoint by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 194,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,076. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFPT traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

