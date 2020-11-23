$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 million to $6.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

In other news, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,343,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,229. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

