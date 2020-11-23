5:01 Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on November 23rd (NASDAQ:FVAM)

5:01 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 23rd. 5:01 Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 5:01 Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ FVAM opened at $10.02 on Monday. 5:01 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About 5:01 Acquisition

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

