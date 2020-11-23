9,175 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Bought by KLS Diversified Asset Management LP

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Whiting Petroleum makes up approximately 1.3% of KLS Diversified Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 31,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.